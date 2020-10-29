SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Nathan Ryan Harris, 18, of Whitehouse, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Harris was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Nicholas Lee Waggoner, 42, of Lindale, with burglary of habitation. Waggoner was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $750,000 bond.
Officers charged Byron Ray Williams, 26, of Killeen, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and evading arrest detention with vehicle. Williams was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a bond not set.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Morgon Brittney McGuire, 29, of Cedar Hill, with possession of a penalty group two controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and manufacturing or delivering of a penalty group one controlled substance more than 4 and less than 200 grams. McGuire was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with bonds of $3,000, $500 and $15,000.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
The agency charged Tommy Pettigrew III, of Tyler, with murder. Pettigrew was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday. He had a $500,000 bond.
The agency charged Adam Silva, 58, of Tyler, with display expired license plates, driving while license invalid, failure to appear, driving while license invalid, fail to maintain financial responsibility, display expired registration, operation of vehicle with wrong license plate, disregard no passing zone, failure to appear and theft of property greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000. Pettigrew was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a $15,000 bond.