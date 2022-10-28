SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Dennis Earl Berry, 55, of Winona, with unlawful possession firearm by felon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram, possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, and deadly conduct discharge firearm. Berry was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bond totaling $301,000.
Deputies charged Alfonzo Hernandez, Jr., 20, of Pittsburg, with enticing a child with intent felony. Hernandez was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Shalynda Jackson, 28, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Jackson was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Tyler Buchanan McCaslin, 33, of Van, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams, and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. McCaslin was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Chase Neil Pate, 28, of Tyler, with two counts assault public servant, harassment of public servant, and resist arrest search or transport. Pate was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Officers charged Jeremiah Patrick Pruden, 28, of Tyler, with unlawful carrying weapon and driving while intoxicated third or more. Pruden was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Officers charged Herbert Louise Simpson, 54, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Simpson was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $100,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Crystal Gale Tidwell, 44, of Longview, with theft property between $2,500 and $30,000. Tidwell was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond.
Officers charged Vonte Daeshun Frank, 20, of Queen City, with possession marijuana less than 2 grams. Frank was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond.
Officers charged Gerardo Galindo, 21, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Galindo was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond.
Officers charged Michael Louis Luce Hernandez, 19, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram. Hernandez was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Daniel Royce Ervin, 37, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram. Ervin was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.