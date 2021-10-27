SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged David Nicholas Annis, 20, of Gilbert, Arizona, with sexual assault child. Annis was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Daniel Douglas Cole, 36, of Athens, with fail to comply sex off duty to life/annual, indecency with child sexual contact, fail to comply sex off duty life/90 day, theft property between $100 and $750, driving while intoxicated BAC greater than 0.15, and driving with license invalid with previous conviction. Cole was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $63,050.
Deputies charged Jason Brian Nisbet, 50, of Dallas, with aggravated sexual assault child. Nisbet was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $500,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Delexia Lafre Lipscomb, 22, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery and forgery financial instrument. Lipscomb was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $550,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Lisa Marie Bennett, 50, of Chandler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Bennett was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $450,000 bond.
Officers charged Vangie Marie Weaver, 22, of Kilgore, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Weaver was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged April Renee Christian, 42, of Lindale, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury. Christian was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on a $10,000 bond.