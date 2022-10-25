SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Eddy Burgos Torres, 26, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Torres was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $301,000.
Deputies charged Lyle Djoe Lee, 40, of Kilgore, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less 1 gram, evading arrest detention, possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, theft property between $30,000 and $150,000, prohibited weapon, unlawful possession firearm by felon, unauthorized use of vehicle, and evading arrest detention with vehicle. Lee was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $770,000.
Deputies charged Danny Ray Tate, 42, of Tyler, with escape cause bodily injury and assault peace officer/judge. Tate was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
Deputies charged Jackie Bishop, 64, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram. Bishop was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $30,000 bond.
Deputies charged Luis Abraham DeLeon, 22, of Tyler, with theft of firearm. DeLeon was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Joshua Erik Meadows, 37, of Longview, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Meadows was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Rhonda Gaye Rozell, 52, of Tyler, with fraud use/possession identifying information number of items between five and 10 and burglary of building. Rozell was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $75,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jeremy Jemaine Brown, 36, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance 1/1-B less than 1 gram and exploitation of child/elderly/disabled. Brown was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $25,000.
Officers charged Paul David Irby, 48, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Irby was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $10,000 bond.
Officers charged John Fernando Guajardo, 35, of Tyler, with fail to identify fugitive intent give false information and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 1 gram and 4 grams. Guajardo was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $260,000.
Officers charged Daniel Guzman, 31, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Guzman was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released Monday on a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Robert Fred Sump, 67, of Tyler, with inhalant paraphernalia use/possession to inhale and two counts deadly conduct discharge firearm. Sump was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released on Tuesday on bonds totaling $20,500.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Joanna Lynn Dewald, 47, of Dallas, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Dewald was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Teresa Ranee Torbert, 48, of Lindale, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Torbert was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $225,000.
Officers charged Cadarius Samuel Caldwell, 25, of Henderson, with three counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Caldwell was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Officers charged James Dean Kennedy, 25, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams. Kennedy was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Jonathon Leroy Lawrence, 37, of Big Sandy, with two counts assault peace officer/judge. Lawrence was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $300,000.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Omar Bonifacio Bonilla, 21, of Tyler, with aggravated assault against public servant. Bonilla was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $50,000 bond.
Troopers charged Zachary Myreon Denman, 33, of Tyler, with unlawful possession firearm family/house/court order/gang and unlawful carrying weapon. Denman was in the Smith County on Friday on bonds totaling $57,500.
SMITH COUNTY CONSTABLE 4
Constables charged Timothy James Jordan, 41, of Winona, with stalking. Jordan was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $250,000 bond.