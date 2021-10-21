SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Mark Anthony Berry, 52, of Winona, with burglary of vehicles. Berry was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Seth Christopher Capps, 25, of Tyler, with violation bond/protective order. Capps was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Deputies charged Kortney Dewayne Hamilton, 41, of Tyler, with evading arrest with vehicle, unlawful possession firearm by felon, and robbery. Hamilton was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $300,000.
Deputies charged Andrea Lynn Jones, 21, of Big Sandy, with fraud use/possession indentifying information number items between five and ten. Jones was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $40,000 bond.
Deputies charged Vernell Dishan-Omar Richarson, 27, of Tyler, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Richarson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Shannon Suzane Stanley, 43, of Flint, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between one gram and four grams. And possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram. Stanley was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $35,000.
Deputies charged Chelsea Leayn Williams, 29, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention, possession marijuana less than two ounces, theft property less than $2,500 two or more previous convictions, possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram, possession of controlled substance penalty grade two between one gram and four grams, and possession controlled substance penalty grade one between one gram and four grams. Williams was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $221,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Da Jaun Brown, 18, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member and resist arrest search or transport. Brown was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Timothy Chase Cozart, 37, of Tyler, with escape while arrested/confined felony, possession controlled substance penalty grade two between four grams and four hundred grams, resist arrest search or transport, driving while intoxicated, and miscellaneous class C offense. Cozart was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $420,500.