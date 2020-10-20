SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Ronnie Lynn Gilbert, 62, of Lindale, with two counts of aggravated kidnapping. Gilbert was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with two bonds of $400,000 each.
Deputies charged Jasmine Nicole Thorn, 21, of Bullard, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Thorn was in the Smith County Jail Thursday without bond.
Deputies charged Vangie Marie Weaver, 21, of Kilgore, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Weaver was in the Smith County Jail Thursday and released Saturday. She had a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Shaena Mae White, 22, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. White was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. She had a $1,500 bond.
Deputies charged Felix Ponce Jaurequi, 27, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group two greater than 4 and less than 400 grams. Jaurequi was in the Smith County Jail Monday with two bonds of $5,000 each.
Deputies charged Shelly Thompson, 52, of Lindale, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Thompson was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $500 bond.
Deputies charged Rose Marie Cannerella, 58, of Winona, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Cannerella was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday and released the same day. She had a $500 bond.
Deputies charged John David Southerland, 40, of Tyler, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Southerland was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Quincy Deamon Winchester, 44, of Tyler, with theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a penalty one controlled substance less than a gram, possession of penalty group one controlled substance greater than one and less than 4 grams, possession of penalty group one controlled substance less than 1 gram. Winchester was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of $1,500, $10,000, $500, $1,000, $1,500, $2,500 and $25,000.
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH NORTHEAST POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Ashley Marie Howard, 38, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injuries. Howard was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a $1,500 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Zion Tyre Smith, 19, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Smith was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a $500,000 bond.
Officers charged Leathia Annette Allen, 56, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Allen was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Anthony Terrell Sheffield, 19, of Tyler, with enticing child away from custodian with intent of a felony. Sheffield was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released the same day. He had a $20,000 bond.
Officers charged Shekebra Vermia Allen, 41, of Tyler, with harboring a runaway child. Allen was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released Tuesday. She had a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Esteban Leona Carrillo Solis, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Carrillo Solis was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $5,000 bond.
Officers charged Robert Lawrence McKenzie, 48, of Tyler, with robbery and evading arrest detention with vehicle. McKenzie was in the Smith County Jail Monday with bonds of $100,000 and $10,000.