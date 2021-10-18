SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Lisa Crews Brown, 50, of Gladewater, with assault against elderly or disabled individual. Brown was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Phillip Glen Lebrun, 41, of Tyler, with cruelty non-livestock animal: kill/poison and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than one gram. Lebrun was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $15,000.
Deputies charged Marcus Dewaine Long, 18, of Waco, with possession marijuana less than two ounces, not secured by seatbelt, driving under influence-minor, minor in possession of alcohol, and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Long was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on bonds totaling $12,000.
Deputies charged Leonardo Martinez, 20, of Tyler, with assault family/household member with previous conviction. Martinez was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $7,500 bond.
Deputies charged Pedro Antonio Perdomo, 23, of Tyler, with possession marijuana between four ounces and five pounds. Perdomo was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $5,000 bond.
Deputies charged Barnard L. Richardson, 38, of Kilgore, with aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon. Richardson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $75,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Michael Eugene Bruney, 56, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury. Bruney was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Carlos Dewayne Heste Caldwell, 42, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Caldwell was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Benjamin Cotie Clay, 18, of Tyler, with two counts assault peace officer/judge, evading arrest detention, and two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity. Clay was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $155,000.
Officers charged Stacey Edward Fisher, 46, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury. Fisher was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.