SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Ronnie Lynn Gilbert, 62, of Lindale, with two counts of aggravated kidnapping. Gilbert was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with two bonds of $400,000 each.
Deputies charged Jasmine Nicole Thorn, 21, of Bullard, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Thorn was in the Smith County Jail Thursday without bond.
Deputies charged Vangie Marie Weaver, 21, of Kilgore, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Weaver was in the Smith County Jail Thursday and released Saturday. She had a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Shaena Mae White, 22, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. White was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. She had a $1,500 bond.
Deputies charged Felix Ponce Jaurequi, 27, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group two greater than 4 and less than 400 grams. Jaurequi was in the Smith County Jail Monday with two bonds of $5,000 each.
Deputies charged Shelly Thompson, 52, of Lindale, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Thompson was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $500 bond.
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH NORTHEAST POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Ashley Marie Howard, 38, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injuries. Howard was in the Smith County Jail Thursday. She had a $1,500 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Zion Tyre Smith, 19, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Smith was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a $500,000 bond.
Officers charged Leathia Annette Allen, 56, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Allen was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Anthony Terrell Sheffield, 19, of Tyler, with enticing child away from custodian with intent of a felony. Sheffield was in the Smith County Jail Monday and released the same day. He had a $20,000 bond.