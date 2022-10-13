SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Douglas Eugene Beasley, 31, of Tyler, with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. Beasley was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Deputies charged Lindsay Nichole Davis, 33, of Tyler, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Davis was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $$250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Hayden Taylor Doering, 17, of Flint, with credit card or debit card abuse and burglary of vehicles. Deoring was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $3,500.
Deputies charged Dalton Wayne Keese, 41, of Frankston, with burglary of habitation. Keese was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Kelton Davon Sanders, 27, of Dallas, with promote prostitution. Sanders was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Blake Allen Jordan, 24, of Ben Wheeler, with theft property between $750 and $2,500, theft property between $100 and $750, and assault causes bodily injury. Jordan was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $13,000.
Officers charged Vanessa Ramirez-Smith, 37, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Ramirez-Smith was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the following day on a $10,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Christopher Michael Younger, 33, of Ponder, with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Younger was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Officers charged Michael Jacob Pierce, 26, of Tyler, with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and assault public servant. Pierce was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
TYLER JUNIOR COLLEGE POLICE
Officers charged Faith Aleria Garland, 22, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation. Garland was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the following day on a $10,000 bond.