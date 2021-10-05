SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Tamira Dichelle Caldwell, 45, of Shreveport, Louisiana, with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and theft of property between $100 and $750. Caldwell was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Deputies charged Michael Jermome Conner, II, 27, of Mesquite, with possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram, and two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity. Conner was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $1,000,000.
Deputies charged Angel Gabriel Hernandez, 19, of Tyler, with possession marijuana between four ounces and five pounds and manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade two or two-A between four grams and four hundred grams. Hernandez was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $160,000.
Deputies charged Wynter Ledesma, 26, of Lindale, with indecency with child sexual contact. Ledesma was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
Deputies charged Rex Low, 32, of New Boston, with criminal trespass habitat/shelter/suprfund/infrastructure, theft elderly individual, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity, and fail to indentify fugitive intent give false information. Low was is the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $71,000.
Deputies charged Christopher Robert Reynolds, 25, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention with vehicle and parole violation. Reynolds was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $50,000. `
SMTIH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Nikea Antinoette Dixon, 26, of Tyler, with abandon endanger child with intent to return. Dixon was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $50,000.
Officers charged Asteric Lashaun Johnson, 38, of Flint, with abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $100,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Morgan Hughes Hawley, 38, of Big Sandy, with possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram. Hawley was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $75,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals charged James Dale Howard, 66, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one between four grams and two hundred grams. Howard was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $50,000 bond.
LINDALE POICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Kristen Darius Lilly, 22, of Carthage, with nine counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Lilly was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $750,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Frank Lewis, 48, of Henderson, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Lewis was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released to another agency the same day. Lewis has a $200,000 bond.
Officers charged Jerome Rocky Milton, 65, of Tyler, with theft property between $2,500 and $30,000 and two counts of credit card or debit card abuse elderly. Milton was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $550,000.
Officers charged Billy Jay Pullen, 19, of Kaufman, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and unlawful carrying weapon. Pullen was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on bonds totaling $105,000.
Officers charged Rosa Cornelio, 42, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Cornelio was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $7,500 bond.
TYLER JUNIOR COLLEGE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Myles Wilson, 20, of Plantation, with criminal trespass habitat/shelter/supfrund/infrastructure, resist arrest search or transport, evading arrest detention, and criminal trespass. Wilson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $70,500.