DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Joel Eliseo Benavente, 37, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention with vehicle, resist arrest search or transport and failure to identify. Benavente was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with bonds of $10,000, $2,500 and $250.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Damorious Murphy, 34, of Nacogdoches, with theft of property more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Murphy was in the Smith County Jail Monday without bond.
Deputies charged Brandon Dewayne Timms, 31, of Winona, with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Timms was in the Smith County Jail Monday without bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Joshua Graham, 29, of Tyler, with burglary of vehicles. Graham was in the Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Kelly A. Taylor, 56, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated, failure to identify giving false/fictitious information and harassment of public servant. Taylor was in the Smith County Jail Monday with bonds of $500, $500 and $2,500.