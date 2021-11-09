SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Veronica Maria Rivera, 34, of Tyler, with aggravated assault in retaliation, unlawful restraint, assault causes bodily injury family member, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, two counts abandon endanger child criminal negligence, two counts terroristic threat of family/household, and make firearm accessible to child death. Rivera was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $567,000.
Deputies charged Julian Edwards Robinson, III, 23, of Longview, Washington, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Robinson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $250,000.
Deputies charged Angela Marie Salazar, 32, of Fort Worth, with interfere with public duties, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, fail to identify fugitive from justice refuse to give, abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Salazar was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $152,000.
Deputies charged Tanya Michelle Collins, 47, of Flint, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than one gram, possession controlled substance penalty grade one between one and four grams, and possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram. Collins was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $75,000.
Deputies charged Jose Manuel Esparza, 23, of Tyler, with manslaughter. Esparza was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies charged Phillip Wayne Hayes, 48, of Dallas, with solicit prostitute/other payor. Hayes was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on $2,000 bond.
Deputies charged Robert Brown, 35, of Arp, with robbery. Brown was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the following day on a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Cody Keaton Kovarik, 29, of Tyler, with theft property between $2,500 and $30,000. Kovarik was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $75,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Alvertice Bowdre, III, 41, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than two ounces, possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram, and possession controlled substance penalty grade one between one and four grams. Bowdre was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on bonds totaling $45,500.
Officers charged James Daryl Kirby, 38, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Kirby was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the following day on a $7,000 bond.
Officers charged Kevin Noyola, 24, of Marshall, with possession marijuana less than two grams and possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than a gram. Noyola was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $100,500.
Officers charged Keith Kennard London, Jr., 44, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. London was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Tyelor Keiaire Cameron Wingfield, 27, of Lindale, with assault family/household members with previous conviction. Wingfield was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the following day on a $25,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Paul Dennis Vital, 55, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Vital was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $150,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Jevon Tyrell Baker, 23, of Hollywood, Florida, with possession marijuana between five and fifty pounds. Baker was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the following day on a $75,000 bond.