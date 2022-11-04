SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Sergio Rasha Carey, 35, of Troup, with assault impede breath/circulation family member with previous conviction. Carey was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Tyus Anson Dudley, 42, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams. Dudley was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Michael David Faurot, 45, of Ore City, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Faurot was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Elizabeth Anna Hardin, 47, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams and prohibited substance/item in correctional facility. Hardin was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on bonds totaling $60,000.
Deputies charged William Alvin Owen, 59, of Longview, with theft property less than $2,500 two or more convictions. Owen was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Forrest Edward Frazier, III, 33, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Frazier was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the following day on a $75,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Luis Armando Hernandez-Sanchez, 33, of Tyler, violate bond/protective order two or more times within 12 months. Hernandez-Sanchez was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond.
Officers charged Michael Albert Shirley, 53, of Troup, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Shirley was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on a $500,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY CONSTABLE 4
Constables charged Nancy Johnson, 56, of Henderson, with evading arrest detention with vehicle and theft property less than $2,500 two or more convictions. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $100,000.