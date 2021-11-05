SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Wesley Kyle Crocker, 42, of Tyler, with evading arrest detention with previous conviction, possession controlled substance penalty grade two between one and four grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade one between four and two hundred grams, and parole violation. Crocker was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $150,000.
Deputies charged Craig Alan Turner, 31, of Kemp, with fail to identify fugitive intent give false information. Turner was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Colton Gene White, 22, of Frankston, with deadly conduct. White was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the following day on a $10,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Kiara Mercedes Kelly, 32, of Tyler, with three counts of failure to appear, speeding, expired drivers license, violate promise to appear, injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury, and driving while license invalid. Kelly was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $101,583.
Officers charged James Marvon Clark, 28, of Tyler, with unlawful possession firearm by felon, two counts of failure to appear, fail to maintain financial responsibility, violate promise to appear, and failure to stop. Clark was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $40,000.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged David Hernandez-Morales, 25, of Carrolton, with evading arrest detention, assault peace officer/judge, resist arrest search or transport, tamper with government rec-ins document, attempt to take weapon from an officer, and assault public servant. Hernandez-Morales was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $35,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Keboderick Terrell Osborne, 26, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram. Osborne was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond.