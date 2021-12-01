SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jose Luis Bustos, Jr., 28, of Tyler, with unlawful restraint, assault causes bodily injury family member, and assault by threat. Bustos was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on bonds totaling $5,369.
Deputies charged Jared Daniel Fagan, 23, of Troup, with continuous violence against the family. Fagan was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jackson Chance Goldsberry, 29, of Mount Enterprise, with possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram. Goldsberry was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Victor Manuel Palacious, 22, of Tyler, with stalking, possession controlled substance penalty grade two between four and four hundred grams, and assault by threat. Palacious was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the following day on bonds totaling $35,364.
TYLER POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Anthony Reshon Scott, 22, of Tyler, with publish/threat to publish intimate visual matter. Scott was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the following day on a $3,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Larome Jermane Gillyard, 26, of Tyler, with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Gillyard was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on a $150,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Leonell Gonzalez, 42, of Tyler, with possession marijuana and accident involving damage to vehicle. Gonzalez was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the following day on bonds totaling $20,000.