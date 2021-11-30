SMITH COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jonathan C-T Fuller, 31, of Tyler, with harassment. Fuller was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on a $500 bond.
Deputies charged Luis Armando Hernandez-Sanchez, 32, of Tyler, with criminal trespass. Hernandez-Sanchez was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $500 bond.
Deputies charged Harry Barnard Ketter, 44, of Lindale, with aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon and assault family/household member with previous conviction. Ketter was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $400,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Joel David Andrews, 38, of Corsicana, with theft property less than $2,500 two more previous convictions. Andrews was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the following day on a $1,500 bond.
Officers charged Larry Dawayne Daniels, 45, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than two grams. Daniels was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
Officers charged Gregoria Bernice Guzman-Lopez, 26, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1B less than one gram. Guzman-Lopez was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Pierre Martell King, 35, with unauthorized use of vehicle. King was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $500 bond.
Officers charged Juliet Huong Nguyen, 61, of Arlington, with theft property between $2,500 and $30,000 and forgery financial instrument. Nguyen was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the following day on bonds totaling $50,000.
Officers charged Hubert Seaton, 59, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disabled reckless bodily injury and parole violation. Seaton was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $2,000.
ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Matthew James Butler, 30, of Kerrville, with possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram/previous. Butler was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.