SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Johnny Ray Anders, 44, of Mt. Pleasant, with forgery financial instrument. Anders was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Deputies charged Justin Seth Henderson, 38, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Deputies charged Kelvin Earl Scott, Jr., 28, of Winona, with evading arrest detention, assault family/household member with previous conviction, and abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Scott was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $72,500.
Deputies charged Juan Villela, 17, of Tyler, with racing on highway, evading arrest detention with vehicle, and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Villela was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and was released the same day on bonds totaling $30,500.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Keith Elvin Johnson, 52, of Tyler, with resist arrest search or transport, evading arrest detention, and evading arrest detention with vehicle. Johnson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $105,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Zachary Cain O’Connor, 36, of Hawkins, with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. O’Connor was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.