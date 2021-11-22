SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jermaine Henderson, Jr., 18, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying weapon, and evading arrest detention. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $35,000.
Deputies charged Reyna Martinez, 30, of Tyler, with aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury and assault causes bodily injury. Martinez was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on bonds totaling $52,500.
Deputies charged Christopher Michael Standfield, 44, of Tyler, with fraud use/possession identifying information number of items less than five. Standfield was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $25,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Corey Shrum, 17, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation. Shrum was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Quinton Anyon Cameron, 29, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated, accident involving damage to vehicle greater than or equal to $200, and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Cameron was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $51,000.
Officers charged Kenya Dunning, 19, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation. Dunning was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Jodi Sherie Goldman, 34, of Tyler, with three counts of possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram, possession controlled substance penalty grade one between four and two hundred grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade three less than twenty-eight grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade one between one and four grams, fraud destroy removal concealment writing, and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Goldman was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $103,000.
Officers charged Angel Nicole Halsey, 20, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation. Halsey was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $50,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PULIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Dameon Brown, 37, of Arlington, with possession controlled substance penalty grade two between four and four hundred grams, manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one between one and four grams, and fail to identify fugitive intent give false information. Brown was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $52,500.