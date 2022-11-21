SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Andrew Thomas Boaz, 35, of Winona, with theft property between $30,000 and $150,000. Boaz was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $85,979 bond.
Deputies charged Donniki Roshelle Bircher, 46, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams. Bircher was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $75,000 bond.
Deputies charged Rick Dixon, 61,of North Fork, with evading arrest detention with vehicle, theft property between $2,500 and $30,000, and manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2-A greater than or equal to 400 grams.
Deputies charged Paul George Kinnard, 49, of Canton, with theft property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Kinnard was in the smith County Jail on Friday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Caitlin Shira Nix, 20, of Arp, with resist arrest search or transport. Nix was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Patricia Marie Pena, 42, of Lindale, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams. Pena was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $200,000 bond.
Deputies charged Nathan Cole Smith, 28, of Tyler, with sexual assault child. Smith was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $250,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Joel Kahuokalan Alden, 35, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams, possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, and unlawful carrying weapon. Alden was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $7,000.
Officers charged Micheal Joe Combs, 32, of Big Sandy, with attempt to elude death/injury. Combs was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Officers charged Usbaldo Serrano, 25, of Tyler, with two counts possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram, two counts possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, driving while intoxicated, and assault causes bodily injury family member. Serrano was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $57,500.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Darryl Devonte Mitchell-Taylor, 27, of Cypress, with fraud delivery controlled substance/prescription failure to appear. Mitchell-Taylor was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $200,000 bond.
UNITED STATES MARHSAL SERVICE
Marshals charged Shuantavion Shanae Thacker, 25, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and assault causes bodily injury. Thacker was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $201,000.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Rodney Wayne Carney, 52, of Whitehouse, with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams. Carney was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $110,000.
ARP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Johnny Hasten, 44, of Big Sandy, with indecency with a child exposes. Hasten was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $125,000 bond.