SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Justin Jaye Thomas, 32, of Tyler, with theft property between $750 and $2,500, evading arrest detention with vehicle, harassment, publish/threat to publish intimate material, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1B between one and four grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1B less than one gram, and fail to identify fugitive intent give false information. Thomas was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $276,500.
Deputies charged Ryan Patrick Coats, 43, of Flint, with evading arrest detention with vehicle. Coats was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on a $20,000 bond.
Deputies charged Christopher Adam East, 31, of Sudan, with fail to identify giving false/fictitious information, and evading arrest detention, resist arrest search or transport. East was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $60,000.
Deputies charged Aderian Me’Lic Hawkins, 24, of Kilgore, with three counts of burglary of vehicles. Hawkins was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $30,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Mandisa Elizabeth Jones, 29, of Tyler, with three counts of abandon endanger child with intent to return. Jones was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $45,000.
Officers charged Brian Meraza-Piza, 19, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade one between four and two hundred grams. Meraza-Piza was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $30,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Amanda Ann McManus, 35, of Tyler, with aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon. McManus was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $75,000 bond.
BULLARD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged David Michael Thompson, 49, of Bullard, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Thompson was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on a $2,500 bond.