SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged John Hartwell Aldridge, Jr., 60, of Tyler, with possession drug paraphernalia, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram, unlawful carry weapon, and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Aldridge was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $21,500.
Deputies charged Sandra Lee Draffen, 55, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams. Draffen was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Scott Boatner Pierce, 47, of Tyler, with fail to identify fugitive intent give false information and assault family/household member with previous conviction. Pierce was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $160,000.
Deputies charged Shanedia Yvette Surall, 34, of Longview, with credit card or debit card abuse and theft property between $100 and $750. Surall was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $52,500.
Deputies charged Sakyra Samone Temple, 27, of Longview, with theft property less than $2,500 two or more previous convictions. Temple was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Adron Marcell Thomas, II, 27, of Lindale, with unlawful possession firearm by felon and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Thomas was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $350,000.
Officers charged Bryson Jamar Anthony, 36, of Kilgore, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams, evading arrest detention with vehicle, public intoxication, and resist arrest search or transport. Anthony was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the following day on bonds totaling $69,000.
Officers charged Mack Dewayne Ford, 37, of Tyler, with sexual assault, possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, driving while intoxicated, and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram. Ford was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $210,000.
Officers charged Garrett Michael Burchit, 28, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury. Burchit was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $150,000 bond.
Officers charged Trea Kaepone Scott, 22, of Whitehouse, with possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of vehicle, and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram. Scott was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $400,500.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Rome Cheleese Hayward, 30, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram in drug free zone. Hayward was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $300,000 bond.
TEXAS PARKS AND WILDLIFE
Game Wardens charged Matthew Blue Pierce, 23, of Bullard, with fail to identify fugitive from justice refuse to give information, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams, unauthorized use of vehicle, and disorderly conduct. Pierce was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $101,000.