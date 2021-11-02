SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Zackary Tayler Middleton, 33, of Richlands Hills, with prohibited weapon knuckles, possession marijuana less than two ounces, possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram, and prohibited substance correctional facility/alcohol/drug/phone/tobacco. Middleton was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $255,000.
Deputies charged Billy Wayne Tate, 26, of Tyler, with two counts of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and two counts of abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Tate was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Coryn Deboyce Lollar, 20, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury. Lollar was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $3,500 bond.
Officers charged Kiondric Montez Abron, 26, of Longview, with unlawful possession firearm by felon. Abron was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $10,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged James Anthony Ragon, 27, of Big Sandy, with possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram. Ragon was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $50,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Tamara N. Tidwell, 52, of Lindale, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Tidwell was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Haley Danielle Middleton, 27, of Flint, with possession controlled substance penalty grade one less than one gram and hinder apprehension or prosecution known felon. Middleton was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $100,000.