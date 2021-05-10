TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Leggett Kennedy, 49, of Tyler, with theft property less than $2,500, theft of firearm, speeding 14 and under, speeding between 15 and 24 miles, two counts of no driver’s license, driving while license invalid and failure to appear. Kennedy was in Smith County Jail on Friday on a bond totaling $205,014.
Officers charged Charles Van Mason, 69, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Mason was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday without bond.
Officers charged Jason Michael Nardozza, 33, of Tyler, with theft from a person. Nardozza was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $3,000 bond.
Officers charged Trevon Deshawn Edwards, 23, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery. Edwards was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $150,000 bond.
Officers charged Isaac Veil, 27, of Tyler, with assault by contact. Veil was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released on Sunday on a $500 bond.
Officers charged Ladarius Edward Wickware, 21, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery. Wickware was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $300,000 bond.
Officers charged Damajere Utah Williams, 31, of Tyler, with theft of material. Williams was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $20,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Jimmy Dale Washington, 27, of Troup, with unlawful possession firearm by a felon. Washington was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Zachary James Bennett, 21, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury family member. Bennett was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Kevin Lamarr Caddell, 49, of Tyler, with obstruction or retaliation. Caddell was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Omar Correra, 28, of Tyler, with criminal trespass, assault of pregnant person, non-payment of child support, and injury child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily harm. Correra was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $35,000 bond.
Deputies charged Ladarius Davon Erwin, 25, of Tyler, with violation bond/protective order and assault family/household member with previous conviction. Erwin was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the next day on a $55,000 bond.
Deputies charged Tevin Lee Robinson, 23, of Brownsboro, with assault family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Robinson was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $15,000 bond.
BULLARD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Naiym Tyrese Smithson, 22, of Wytheville, with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. Smithson was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $75,000 bond.