SMITH COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Sunday arrested Kiuntis Denark Williams, 39, of Heartland, on charges of assault causes bodily injury of a family member, interfere with emergency request for assistance and deadly conduct. Williams remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Erick Alexander Barrera, 27, of Tyler, on charges of assault family/household member impede breath/circulation and interfere with emergency request for assistance. Barrera was released Sunday from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $15,000.
Deputies on Friday arrested Houston Parnell Burns, 21, of Tyler, on a charge of sexual assault. Burns remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Deputies on Sunday arrested Tonya Lynette Garner, 41, of Bullard, on a warrant of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Garner remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Craivone Meleek Gladney, 21, of Willis Point, on a warrant of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Gladney remained Monday afternoon in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Russell Deyrvon Hampton, 23, of Tyler, on warrants of manufacturing or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana. Hampton remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $675,000.
Deputies on Friday arrested Jeffery Lee Hornbuckle, 34, of Arp, on a warrant of theft of service between $2,500 and $30,000. Hornbuckle remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Andre Tyryl Horne, 37, of Lindale, on a warrant of violate bond/protective order two or more times within 12 months. Horne remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Jason Robert Mack, 44, of Overton, on a warrant of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon. Mack remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Kevin Patrick McCusker, 51, of Irving, on a warrant of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. McCusker remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $25,000.
Deputies on Friday arrested James McMillan, 59, on a charge of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. McMillan remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies on Sunday arrested Luis Manuel Monreal, 33, of Longview, on a charge of assault family/household member impede breath/circulation. Monreal was released Monday from Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Deputies on Sunday arrested Donnell Nickerson, Jr., 38, of Longview, on charges of driving while intoxicated second, unlawful carrying of a weapon with felony conviction and possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Nickerson remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $40,000.
Deputies on Friday arrested Troy Tullis Swinney, 49, of Troup, on a warrant of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Swinney remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
Deputies on Sunday arrested Malachi Washington, 18, of Waxahachie, on a charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana. Washington was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Sunday arrested Kristopher Morgan Blakeman, 41, of Tyler, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a charge of discharge firearm in certain municipalities. Blakeman was released the same day from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000.
Officers on Friday arrested Travion Evans, 24, of Tyler, on a warrant of assault family/household member impede breath/circulation. Evans was released Saturday from Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Officers on Monday arrested Jovany Alexander Gaspar, 21, of Tyler, on a warrant of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Gaspar remained Monday afternoon in Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Officers on Sunday arrested Jacques Jones, 19, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jones remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Officers on Saturday arrested Kirby Don McKnight, 55, of Tyler, on a charge of violate bond/protective order. McKnight remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Officers on Monday arrested Jerome Donell Dickerson, Jr., 35, of Tyler, on a warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dickerson remained Monday afternoon in Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers on Friday arrested Brian Lee Hitt, 48, of Tyler, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more. Hitt was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Troopers on Saturday arrested Kevin Gerard Black, 60, of Tyler, on a warrant of assault causes bodily injury family member. Black remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.