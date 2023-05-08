Smith County Sheriff’s Office
Deputies charged Richard Blalock, 46, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Blalock was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Mauro Ismael Flores, 27, of Tyler, with terroristic threat of family/household. Flores was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
Deputies charged James Randall Green, 50, of Winona, with illegal dumping greater than 1,000 pounds. Green was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Latisha Gabriel Ray, 30, of Tyler, with two counts of assault peace officer/judge, two counts harassment of public servant, resist arrest search or transport, and obstruction or retaliation. Ray was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $232,500.
Deputies charged Jonathan Brian Strickland, 42, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams, and evading arrest detention with vehicle. Strickland was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $75,500.
Deputies charged David Galvan Trejo, 28, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Trejo was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $30,000 bond.
Tyler Police Department
Officers charged Derrick Wayne Kollatt, Jr., 32, of Van, with assault family/household member with previous conviction. Kollatt was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Officers charged Genevieve Noel Parrish, 51, of Longview, with two counts possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Parrish was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday without bond.
Officers charged Carlos Eduardo Pimentel, 19, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 between 4 grams and 400 grams, and unlawful carrying weapon. Pimentel was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $20,500.
Smith County Constable 5
Constables charged James Derrick Adams, Jr., 31, of Mineola, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams and theft property between $100 and $750. Adams was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $76,500.
Department of Public Safety
Troopers charged Brittney Leann McClain, 29, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram, and obstruction or retaliation. McClain was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the following day on bonds totaling $38,000.