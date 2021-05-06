TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Joshua Diaz Royal, 31, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury family member. Royal was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day. He had a $1,000 bond.
Officers charged Steven Thompson, 41, of Tyler, with two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Thompson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day. He had a bond totaling $10,000.
Officers charged Ronnie DeWayne Williams, 46, of Tyler, with assault of a public servant and public intoxication. Williams was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $20,500 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Thomas Anthony Heyder III, 21, of Flint, with burglary of habitation and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Heyder was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $400,000.
Officers charged Tomas Jasso-Sanchez, 35, of Tyler with assault family or household member by impeding breath/circulation. Jasso-Sancez was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.
Officers charged Robert Keith Thompson, 50, of Tyler, with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Thompson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Robert Rocha, Jr., 33, of Houston, with engaging in organized criminal activity. Rocha was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $150,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY FIRE MARSHAL'S OFFICE
Marshalls charged Cornelius Laverne Redwine, 30, of Beckville, with false identification as a police officer. Redwine was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day. He had a $500 bond.