SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Kellie Louree Brooks, 41, of Shreveport, on two warrants of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Brooks remained in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000.
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Dmio Antunez Ingram, 31, of Longview, on a warrant of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana. Ingram remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Justin Danell Melson, 31, of Palestine, on two warrants of theft property less than $2,500 two or more previous convictions. Melson remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $105,000.
Deputies on Wednesday charged J.L. Shuttleworth, 79, of Troup, with two counts assault causes bodily injury family member. Shuttleworth remained in Smith County Jail without bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Wednesday arrested Michael Lashaun Stiggers, 42, of Tyler, on a charge of assault family/household member impede breath/circulation. Stiggers remained in Smith County Jail on $25,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers on Tuesday arrested Lajuana Glass, 34, of Grand Saline, on a warrant of injury child/elderly/disable with intent serious bodily injury/mental. Glass remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Troopers on Tuesday arrested Robert Wayne Glass, 36, of Magnolia, Arkansas, on warrants of with intoxication assault with a vehicle serious bodily injury and aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury out of Anderson County and a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive intent give false information. Glass remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Tuesday arrested Jorge Arcos, 19, of Tyler, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Arcos remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
Officers on Tuesday arrested Billy Aaron Wells, 73, of Mineola, on a warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Wells remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
SMITH COUNTY CONSTABLE PCT. 5
Constables on Wednesday arrested Jercory Deshunn Watson, 38, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two warrants of contempt of court disobedience of court order. Watson remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail under at least $25,000 in bonds.