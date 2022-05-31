SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Friday arrested Daniel Wade Boyd, 61, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Boyd was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Anaya Marionana Cameron, 19, of Tyler, on two counts of assault peace officer/judge/insufficient bond. Cameron remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $50,000.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Steven Ross Cobb, 50, of Tyler, on five theft warrants out of Caddo Parish. Cobb remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Travis Brax Davis, 24, of Chandler, on a warrant of burglary of habitation/bond violation. Davis remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Chase Collin McDonald, 23, on warrants of credit card or debit card abuse, aggravated assault public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and evading arrest or detention. McDonald remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $309,000.
Deputies on Monday arrested Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26, of Tyler, on a warrant of injury child/elderly/disabled person with intent serious bodily injury/mental. Meekings remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested William Kevin Zweck, 25, of Lindale, on a charge of aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon. Zweck remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Sunday arrested Trace Michael Shelton, 17, of Tyler, on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance. Shelton remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000.
Officers on Tuesday arrested Jose Andrade, 65, of Irving, on a charge of aggravated assault against public servant. Andrade remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Officers on Monday arrested Deandre Devon Benson, 25, of Tyler, on a warrant of aggravated robbery out of Morris County. Benson remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Saturday arrested Robert Maynard Hodgson, III, 45, of Mineola, on a charge of theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000. Hodgson remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.