SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Quinton Anyon Cameron, 30, of Tyler, on a warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Cameron remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Zion Michias Jenkins, 22, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jenkins remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Willie Gerald Adkins, Jr., 30, of Lindale, on warrants of evading arrest or detention and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Adkins was released the same day from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $27,500.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Tuesday arrested Darrell Deshun Hunt, 21, of Tyler, on a warrant of criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. Hunt was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
Officers on Tuesday arrested Christopher Meriott, 51, of Huntington, on a murder warrant. Meriott on Tuesday released from Smith County Jail to another agency.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Tuesday arrested Christopher Jurome Segrest, 56, of Tyler, on a warrant of burglary of a habitation. Segrest was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Officers on Tuesday arrested Jacoby Jamar Hawkins, 23, of Tyler, on a warrant of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Hawkins remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
Officers on Wednesday arrested April Dawn Welch, 31, of Tyler, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Welch remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Kyle Luise Alcox, 31, of Bullard, on warrants of unlawful carrying a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Alcox remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $20,000.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Adam Christian Elliott, 22, of Overton, on a warrant of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Elliott remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.