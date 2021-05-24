TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Willie Andrew Starling, 42, of Tyler, with assault family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. Starling was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $10,000 bond.
Officers charged Reginald Wayne Lee, 49, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana less than two ounces. Lee was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $750,500.
Officers charged Anthony Shaun Null, 36, of Tyler, with attempted burglary of vehicles. Null was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on a $1,000 bond.
Officers charged Emanuel Cain Mesta, 26, of Tyler, with credit card or debit card abuse, fraud use/possession identity information number items less than five elderly, and parole violation. Mesta was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on bonds totaling $50,000.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Barry Lynn Broussard, 56, of Tyler, with prostitution/other payor. Broussard was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $500 bond.
Troopers charged Tyler Dewayne Delley-Ross, 25, of Tyler, with possession of marijuana less than two ounces and prostitution/other payor. Delley-Ross was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on bonds totaling $1,000.
Troopers charged Alejandro Gaona, 31, of Tyler, with prostitution. Gaona was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $500 bond.
Troopers charged Manuel Enrique Huerta, 33, of Jacksonville, with prostitution/other payor. Huerta was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on a $500 bond.
Troopers charged Joel Vargas, 35, of Tyler, with prostitution/other payor. Vargas was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $500 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Krystopher Michael Free, 22, of Jacksonville, with assault family/household member with previous conviction. Free was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $30,000 bond.
Deputies charged Martin Lauro Arroyo, 31, of Gladewater, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and burglary of habitation. Arroyo was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Crystal Diane Smith, 34, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Smith was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the next day on a $1,000 bond.
Deputies charged Carami Michelle Mullins, 26, of Tyler, with credit card or debit card abuse. Mullins was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Aimee Munoz, 21, of Tyler, with assault causes bodily injury. Munoz was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the following day on a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Stephan Chadwick Hanson, 50, of Tyler, with assault family/household member with previous conviction. Hanson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $30,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Michael Genero Vargas, 36, of Lindale, with assault causing bodily injury of a family member. Vargas was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released Monday on a $2,500 bond.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Rebecca Fay Green, 28, of Troup, with fail to identify fugitive intent give false information and abandon endanger child criminal negligence. Green was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $20,000 bond.
UNTIED STATES MARSHAL’S SERVICE
The United States Marshals Service charged Henry Deondrae Brogdon, 30, of Portland, Oregon, with murder, unlawful possession firearm by felon, and arson causing bodily injury/death. Brogdon was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $270,000 bond.