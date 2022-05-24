SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Saturday arrested Brandon Damond Sanford, 39, of Tyler, on three warrants of theft of property less than $2,500 two or more convictions along with charges of failure to identify fugitive give false information, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Sandford remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $170,000.
Deputies on Friday arrested Francis Callie Hodges, 45, of Ore City, on two warrants of interference with child custody. Hodges remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Latricia Lane, 54, of Tyler, on two warrants out of Henderson County of assault causes bodily injury. Lane was released Sunday from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $9,500.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Sunday arrested Andrew Kalipa Bailey, 39, of Tyler, on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent bodily injury. Bailey remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $3,000 bond.
Officers on Friday arrested Morgan Ellis Cates, 23, of Henderson, on a charge of sexual assault. Cates remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
Officers on Sunday arrested Haley Jordan Getro, 35, of Tyler, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury family member. Getro was released Monday from Smith County Jail on a $1,500 bond.
Officers on Sunday arrested Dennis Murl Lewis, III, 36, of Tyler, on a warrant of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Lewis remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Officers on Friday arrested Jared Martin, 22, of Flint, on a warrant of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Martin remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Officers on Saturday arrested Patricia Marie Pena, 41, of Lindale, on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Pena remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000.
Officers on Saturday arrested Jimmie Ray Rigsby, 63, of Tyler, on warrants of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated third or more. Rigsby remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers on Saturday arrested Karen Delynn Benton, 55, of Elkhart, on a warrant of theft of material. Benton remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
ARP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Sunday arrested Shyan Hope Burran, 29, of Troup, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Burran was released Monday from Smith County Jail on a $3,000 bond.