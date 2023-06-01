SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jason Keith Ashcraft, 50, of Tyler, with indecent exposure, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams, and burglary of vehicles. Ashcraft was in the Smith County Jail on May 21 and released Sunday on bonds totaling $6,500.
Deputies charged Ishmael Leonard Bey, 23, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with sexual assault, aggravated indecency assault, and stat sexual assault. Bey was in the Smith County Jail on May 24 without bond.
Deputies charged Brent Lee Bishop, 47, of Bullard, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Bishop was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the same day on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Jared Kentrell Blackshire, 26, of Carthage, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 4 less than 28 grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams, two counts unlawful carrying weapon, and manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams. Blackshire was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $65,500.
Deputies charged Annie Kathryn Cowing-Zitron, 43, of Troup, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Cowing-Zitron was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $30,000 bond.
Deputies charged Felipe Adrian Hernandez-Delangel, 42, of Flint, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and continuous violence against the family. Hernandez-Delangel was in the Smith County Jail on May 25 on bonds totaling $375,000.
Deputies charged Brandon Duane Land, 48, of Tyler, with indecency with child sexual contact. Land was in the Smith County Jail on May 26 on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Billy Bernard Maddox, Jr., 27, of Tyler, with manslaughter. Maddox was in the Smith County Jail on May 26 on a $200,000 bond.
Deputies charged Gabriel Ramon, 24, of Tyler, with unlawful possession firearm by felon and burglary of building. Ramon was in the Smith County Jail on May 24 on bonds totaling $475,000.
Deputies charged Nina Simone Sidelinger, 27, of Humble, with harassment of public servant. Sidelinger was in the Smith County Jail on May 23 on a $65,000 bond.
Deputies charged Daniel Scott Walker, 36, of Whitehouse, with burglary of habitation. Walker was in the Smith County Jail on May 20 and released the same day on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Rodrickius Wallace, 37, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram and continuous violence against the family. Wallace was in the Smith County Jail on May 26 on bonds totaling $200,000.
Deputies charged Lonnie Charles Williams, 55, of Dallas, with fail to identify fugitive intent give false information and aggravated robbery. Williams was in the Smith County Jail on May 24 on bonds totaling $102,500.
TYLER POLICE DPEARTMENT
Officers charged Yolanda Marie Willis, 44, of Tyler, with fail to identify giving false/fictitious information, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, and resist arrest search or transport. Willis was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on bonds totaling $22,500.
Officers charged Travion De’Leon Black, 35, of Tyler, with tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession controlled substance 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Black was in the Smith County Jail on May 20 on bonds totaling $200,000.
Officers charged Garrett Campbell, 20, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Campbell was in the Smith County Jail on May 24 on a $500,000 bond.
Officers charged Jermey Isaiah Cisneros, 19, with accident involving death. Cisneros was in the Smith County Jail on May 24 and released the following day on a $75,000 bond.
Officers charged Michael Vincent Cordaro, 33, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams and possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 between 1 gram and 4 grams. Cordaro was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the following day on bonds totaling $100,000.
Officers charged Jardian Da Shaun Dorsey, 31, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Dorsey was in the Smith County Jail on May 20 on a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Karen Lamae Dunn, 48, of Tyler, with aggravated sexual assault child and improper relationship between educator/student. Dunn was in the Smith County Jail on May 19 on bonds totaling $250,000.
Officers charged Hunter Pacheco, 20, with driving while intoxicated and aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Pacheco was in the Smith County Jail on May 23 and released the same day on bonds totaling $40,500.
Officers charged David Kenneth Richie, 41, of Tyler, with arson intend damage habitat/place of worship. Richie was in the Smith County Jail on May 22 on a $100,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Gerayauna Patrice Derrick, 32, of Winona, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Derrick was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $450,000 bond.
Officers charged Caleb Dayton Dyer, 30, of Flint, with assault family/household member impede breath/circulation and accident involving damage to vehicle greater than or equal to $200. Dyer was in the Smith County Jail on May 23 and released the following day on bonds totaling $101,000.
Officers charged Jerry Allen Johnston, 79, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Johnston was in the Smith County Jail on May 23 on a $200,000 bond.
Officers charged Zacherary Lloyd Miller, 38, of Longview, with assault family/household member impede breath/circulation. Miller was in the Smith County Jail on May 23 without bond.
Officers charged Richard Shaun Nunn, 43, of Tyler, with violate bond/protective order assault/stalk. Nunn was in the Smith County Jail on May 24 on a $100,000 bond.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Chritpher Billy Matlock, 40, of Durant, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram, and possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram. Matlock was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $30,000.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals charged Carlos Wayne Torrez, 52, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams and indecency with child sexual contact. Torrez was in the Smith County Jail on May 19 on bonds totaling $260,000.