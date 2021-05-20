SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Alton Jermaine Black, 33, of Tyler, with two counts of parole violation and assault causes bodily injury family member. Black was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Vincent Jerrod Dunning, 25, of Tyler, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Dunning was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Leonardo Martinez, 20, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation. Martinez was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Domingo Mata, Jr., 36, of New Braunfels, with assault by threat. Mata was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on a $393 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officer charged Calvin Dewayne Lee, 34, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to appear and six counts of public intoxication. Lee was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $25,000.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Jordan Victor Rose, 28, of Grand Prairie, with conspiracy to obtain legend drug by fraud, obtaining legend drug by fraud, trafficking of person, engaging in organized criminal activity, conspiracy to obtain controlled dangerous substance by fraud, and obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud. Rose was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $500,000 bond.