SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Daniel Alvarez, Jr., 48, of Tyler, with sexual assault of a child. Alvarez was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $300,000 bond.
Officers charged Rosario Fabian Jimenez, 20, of Bullard, with sexual assault. Jimenez was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Crista Renee Turner, 20, of Belton, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and failure to identify fugitive intent giving false information. Turner was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $1,000.
Deputies charged Danny Martinez Clark, 37, of Tyler, with theft of firearm, assault causes bodily injury of a family member and interfering with emergency request for assistance. Tyler Police Department also charged Clark with criminal trespassing. Clark was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $17,000.
Deputies charged Damion Dekay Ford, 31, of Longview, with possession marijuana less than two ounces, possession penalty group three controlled substance less than 28 grams, resist arrest search or transport and assault causes bodily injury family member. Ford was in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $34,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officer charged Troy Houston Cannon, 38, of Tyler, with burglary of vehicles. Cannon was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $10,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged George Sparks, 76, of Dangerfield, with escape while arrested/confined felony and possession of child pornography. Sparks was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $1 million bond.