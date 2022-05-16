SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Saturday arrested Dominic Michael Barnwell, 17, of Arp, on a charge of harboring a runaway child. Barnwell remained Monday in Smith County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
Deputies on Sunday arrested Michael Edward Coleman, 50, of Tyler, on a charge of burglary of a habitation intend other felony. Coleman was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Elizabeth Ann Frowley, 41, of Mineola, on warrants of parole violation and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Frowley remained Monday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Mark Anthony Reyes, 23, of Tyler, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Reyes remained Monday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Cameron Tyner, 24, of Whitehouse, on a warrant of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Tyner remained Monday in Smith County Jail on $250,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Monday arrested Sauncia Aiyana Davis, 39, of Winona, on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive intent give false information and warrants of failure to identify as a fugitive intent give false information and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Davis remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $60,500.
Officers on Friday arrested Keboderick Terrell Osborne, 27, of Tyler, on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance along with a warrant of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Osborne remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $250,500.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers on Sunday arrested Josie Kate Mason, 21, of Tyler, on charges of fraud possession/use credit or debit card, possession of a dangerous drug, fail to identify as a fugitive intent give false information, unlawful carrying of a weapon and a warrant of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Mason remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $512,500.
SMTIH COUNTY CONSTABLE 4
Constables on Friday arrested Heather Haynes, 36, of Tyler, on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful carrying weapon with felony conviction. Haynes remained Monday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $180,000.