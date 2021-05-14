SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Andrew Demontez Hampton, 26, of Tyler, with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. Hampton was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
Officers charged Rashonda Kanay Ray, 33, of Tyler, with abandonment or endangerment of a child with intent to return. Ray was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $75,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Dalton Ray Knight, 31, of Flint, with assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation. Knight was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on a $40,000 bond.
Deputies charged Misty Lea Bennett, 42, of Ector, with failure to identify fugitive intent give information and theft of property more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Bennett was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $121,000.
Deputies charged Chad Ray Bennett, 47, of Tyler, with parole violation, failure to identify fugitive intent give false information, and theft property more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Bennett was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $101,000.