SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Uriel Marcial, 36, of Tyler, with two counts unlawful installation of tracking device. Marcial was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on bonds totaling $10,000.
Deputies charged Kevin Wiley Shrum, 53, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Shrum was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $20,000 bond.
Deputies charged Shedrick Deoune Smith, 24, of Tyler, with possession marijuana between 2 ounces and 4 ounces and unlawful carrying weapon. Smith was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on bonds totaling $20,000.
Deputies charged Austin Taylor Whitten, 25, of Troup, with theft property between $2,500 and $30,000. Whitten was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies charged Keondre Wilson, 19, of Tyler, with possession marijuana between 2 ounces and 4 ounces, unlawful carrying weapon, and theft property between $100 and $750. Wilson was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $30,000.
Deputies charged Joseph Andrew Winters, 32, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram, abandon endanger child criminal negligence, and driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Winters was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $25,500.
SMITH COUNTY
ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Olajuwon Akeem Wooten, 31, of Tyler, with injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury. Wooten was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $100,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Daquan Louis Anderson, 27, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 1 gram and 4 grams. Anderson was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $250,000 bond.
Officers charged Michael Vincent Cordaro, 33, of Tyler, with two counts resist arrest search or transport, evading arrest detention, public intoxication, assault peace officer/judge, and take weapon from an officer. Cordaro was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on bonds totaling $115,500.
Officers charged Wynette Nicole Durham, 50, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated third or more. Durham was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on a $10,000 bond.
Officers charged Johnny Paul Harper, Jr., 54, of Tyler, with assault family/household member previous conviction. Harper was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the following day on a $150,000 bond.