SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Noemi Aurora Perez-Villanueva, 32, of Tyler, on warrants of resist arrest search or transport and driving while intoxicated third or more. Perez-Villanueva remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $6,000.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Ricardo Rosas, Jr., 29, of Tyler, on warrants of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and tamper with identification numbers. Rosas remained Thursday in Smith County Jail without bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Wednesday arrested Gaylon Simmons, 29, of Winona, on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and a warrant of theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000. Simmons remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $110,500.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Wednesday arrested Stephan Ingram, 27, of Dallas, on charges of unauthorized use of vehicle, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Ingram remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $15,500.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers on Thursday arrested Christopher Charles Cooper, 56, of Lake Elsinore, California, on charges of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Cooper remained Thursday afternoon in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $45,000.
Troopers on Wednesday arrested Gerardo Galindo, Jr., 21, of Tyler, on charges of evading arrest or detention, driving while intoxicated third or more and duty on striking fixture/highway landscape less than $200. Galindo remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $30,500.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Wednesday arrested Chloe Ayana Shadawn Fields, 21, of Tyler, on a charge of assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Fields remained Thursday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Officers on Wednesday arrested Jennifer Kay Richardson, 37, of Bullard, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Richardson remained Thursday in the Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.