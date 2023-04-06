SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Clarence James Blocker, 24, of Tyler, with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Blocker was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
Deputies charged Rashad Rontre Borens, 34, of Longview, with accident involving serious bodily injury. Borens was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released Sunday for time served.
Deputies charged John Wesley Fowler, 31, of Tyler, with fraud use/possession identifying information number of items less than five. Fowler was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Djoun Marquis Gardner, 35, of Longview, with assault family/household member with previous conviction. Gardner was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $600,000.
Deputies charged Francisco Gomez, 19, of Jacksonville, with continuous violence against the family. Gomez was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released Wednesday on a $100,000 bond.
Deputies charged Davon D’Shard Hamilton, 25, of Henderson, with two counts abandon endanger child criminal negligence and evading arrest detention with vehicle. D’Shard was in the Smith County Jail on Monday without bond.
Deputies charged Renato Munoz, 33, of Tyler, with two counts indecency with child sexual contact. Munoz was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $900,000.
Deputies charged Arlen Newman Riddle, 30, of Troup, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, driving while intoxicated second, unlawful carrying weapon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams, and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Riddle was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $68,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Payne Stewart Stinchfield, 31, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Stinchfield was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $300,000.
Officers charged Elizabeth Ruiz Tinoco, 35, of Tyler, with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 and theft of service $2,500 and $30,000. Tinoco was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the following day on bonds totaling $100,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Ka’Darius Demontrell Tave, 51, of Tyler, with assault peace officer/judge. Tave was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released Wednesday on a $75,000 bond.
Officers charged Autumn Ann Grier, 44, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Grier was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Deijshaun Arshay Butts, 21,of Tyler, with possession marijuana between 2 ounces and 4 pounds and resist arrest search or transport. Butts was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $603,000.
Officers charged Johnny Paul Harper, Jr., 54, of Tyler, with assault family/household member with previous conviction. Harper was in the Smith County Jail on Monday and released the same day on a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Germany Germaine Hawley-Brooks, 37, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams. Hawley-Brooks was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $400,000 bond.
Officers charged Hannah McElyea, 24, of Tyler, with aggravated robbery. McElyea was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Aaron Ross Matthews, 40, with aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury. Matthews was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday and released the following day on a $40,000 bond.
ARP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Justin Leeroy Risinger, 42, of Reklaw, with driving with license invalid with previous conviction and fail to comply sex offender duty to register life/annual. Risinger was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the following day on bonds totaling $20,500.
TEXAS PARKS AND WILDLIFE
Game Wardens charged Brandon Marcell Brooks, 26, of Glenolden, Pennsylvania, with murder. Brooks was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday without bond.