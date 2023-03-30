SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Tomorria Lashawn Wells, 24, with unauthorized use of vehicle, unlawful carrying weapon, and fraud possession/use credit or debit card less than five. Wells was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $20,000.
Deputies charged Shani Elizabeth McKinney, 28, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. McKinney was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Courtney Lynn Mitchell, 21, of Commerce, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Mitchell was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $1,500 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Dawaylon Patterell Ford, 21, of Tyler, with burglary habitation intend other felony and resist arrest search or transport. Ford was in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $202,500.
Officers charged Brian Ansara Hampton, 39, of Tyler, with unlawful possession firearm by felon. Hampton was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $100,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Nathan Boswell, 18, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces and evading arrest detention. Boswell was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.