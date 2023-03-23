SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Anthony Ray Coward, Jr., 40, of Canton, with assault family/household member with previous conviction. Coward was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday and released the same day on a $35,000 bond.
Deputies charged Tara Michelle Halsey, 43, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 1 gram and 4 grams. Halsey was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $35,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Tiffany Renee Billingsley, 44, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Billingsley was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Paul Jonathan Brown, 43, of Daingerfield, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams. Brown was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Benjamin Lee McGlaun, 34, of Van, with online solicit of a minor sexual conduct. McGlaun was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.
Officers charged Jazmin Nicole Palacios, 21, of Tyler, with driver license/ID false, possession of controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams, theft property between $100 and $750, and possession marijuana less than 2 ounces. Palacios was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday without bond.
Officers charged Sonya Renee Ribble, 44, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Ribble was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $150,000 bond.