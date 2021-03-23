TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Daniel Wade Boyd, 60, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Boyd was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a bond not set.
Officers charged Hiram Keith Harris, 46, of Tyler, with assault of a public servant, obstruction or retaliation, resist arrest search or transport and interfere with public duties. Harris was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with bonds of $200,000, $200,000, $5,000 and $500.
Officers charged Dexter Lowe, 32, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lowe was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with a $100,000 bond.
Officers charged Colin Gary Teague, 41, of Grand Saline, with credit card or debit card abuse. Teague was in the Smith County Jail Friday with a $25,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jose Guadalupe Duran, 41, of Houston, with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, manufacturing delivery of penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams and theft of property between $750 and $2,500. Duran was in the Smith County Jail Monday with bonds of $20,000, $200,000 and $3,500.
Deputies charged Brenda Delynn Henderson, 38, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance more than 1 gram, failure to identify giving false/fictitious information, evading arrest detention with vehicle and manufacturing or delivering penalty group one controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams. Henderson was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with bonds of $15,000, $2,000, $5,000 and $15,000.
Deputies charged Rafael Edu Guzman-Villarreal, 57, of Tyler, with stalking and immigration detainer. Guzman-Villarreal was in the Smith County Jail Monday with a bond not set.
Deputies charged Oscar Roberto Rodriguez, 26, of Tyler, with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. Rodriguez was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had a $7,500 bond.
Deputies charged Samuel Salas, 34, of Lindale, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon. Salas was in the Smith County Jail Sunday with bonds of $750,000 and $250,000.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Jared Daniel Fagan, 22, of Troup, with assault causing bodily injury to family member. Fagan was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had a $2,500 bond.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Aaron Joel Focht, 17, of Troup, with assault causing bodily injury. Focht was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the same day. He had a $1,500 bond.
SMITH COUNTY FIRE MARSHAL
Fire marshal charged Ignacio Amein Gonzalez, 30, of Kilgore, with arson of building/habitation/vehicle reckless cause of damage and possession of penalty group one controlled substance more than 1 gram. Gonzalez was in the Smith County Jail Friday with two bonds of $50,000 each.
ARP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Terry Wonicel Medlock, 52, of Overton, with possession of penalty group four controlled substance between 28 and 200 grams. Medlock was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released Saturday. He had a $15,000 bond.
UT POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Shannon Leigh Mitchell, 35, of Tyler, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance more than 1 gram and theft of property greater than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Mitchell was in the Smith County Jail Saturday with two bonds of $25,000 each.
SMITH COUNTY PRECINCT 4 CONSTABLE’S OFFICE
The constable’s office charged Leann Michelle Richardson, 59, of Tyler, with two counts of assault causing bodily injury. Richardson was in the Smith County Jail Sunday and released the same day. She had two bonds of $1,000 each.