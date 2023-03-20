SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Jazzlyn Nukenya Cooper-Holmes, 23, of Longview, with abuse of corpse without legal authority. Cooper-Holmes was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $1,000,000 bond.
Deputies charged Stephen Brody Crain, 27, of Chandler, with stalking. Crain was in the Smith County Jail on Friday without bond.
Deputies charged Cullen James Haines, 36, of Whitehouse, with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Haines was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies charged Christopher David Mooney, 47, of Tyler, with possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade ¾ between 28 grams and 200 grams, and accident involving injury. Mooney was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $61,500.
Deputies charged Dale Dalton Robinson, 35, of Tyler, with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation and interfere with emergency request for assistance. Robinson was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday without bond.
Deputies charged Christopher Adam Slaughter, 39, with unauthorized use of vehicle, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram, and evading arrest detention with vehicle. Slaughter was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $200,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Pamela Boswell, 54, of Tyler, with felony larceny. Boswell was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $10,000 bond.
Officers charged Emanuel Brewer, 24, of Austin, with assault causes bodily injury family member. Brewer was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $2,500 bond.
Officers charged Khristopher Demoin Guthrie, 35, of Tyler, with criminal trespass, criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500, and violation bond/protective order. Guthrie was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $55,500.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Marina Katherine Kengle, 38, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated third or more and possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B less than 1 gram. Kengle was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $800,000.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Erin Patrick Corrior, 47, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 400 grams, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram, and possession dangerous drug. Corrior was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on bonds totaling $20,000.