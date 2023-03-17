SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Dannie Dale Weisinger, 70, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram. Weisinger was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on a $70,000 bond.
Deputies charged Reginald Hoyt Young, III, 36, of Ben Wheeler, with prohibited weapon and possession marijuana less than 2 ounces. Young was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $30,000.
Deputies charged Ryan Lee Crowley, 30, of Lindale, with theft property between $2,500 and $30,000 and unauthorized use of vehicle. Crowley was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bond totaling $100,000.
Deputies charged Clifford Daniel Herriage, 38, of Lindale, with interfere with emergency request for assistance and evading arrest detention. Herriage was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond.
Deputies charged Michael James Hudson, 21, of Jacksonville, with criminal mischief between $30 and $150 and theft property between $2,500 and $30,000. Hudson was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $750,000.
Deputies charged Matthew Owen Robbins, 24, of Quitman, with aggravated assault deadly weapon. Robbins was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday without bond.
Deputies charged Gilberto Sandoval, 53, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated second. Sandoval was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Colton Demon Smith, 29, of Tyler, with possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds and manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade ¾ less than 28 grams. Smith was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bonds totaling $20,000.