SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Deundre Cortez Caddell, 31, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and unlawful possession firearm by felon. Caddell was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the same day on bonds totaling $120,000.
Deputies charged Johnathon Avery Daniel, 29, of Lindale, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1-B between 4 grams and 200 grams and manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 1 gram and 4 grams. Daniel was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $280,000.
Deputies charged Stephen Evans, 43, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams, fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram, and prohibited substance/item in correctional facility. Evans was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling $553,500.
Deputies charged Steven Wayne Gour, 30, of Bullard, with burglary of building. Gour was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies charged Quintlin Renard Jimerson, 34, of Tyler, with burglary of habitation and assault causes bodily injury family member. Jimerson was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $180,000.
Deputies charged Chebree Charnay Moore, 35, of Lancaster, with indecency of child sexual contact. Moore was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $100,000.
Deputies charged Casey Salazar, 21, of Lindale, with sexual assault child. Salazar was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Christian Navon Whitney-Polk, 20, of Tyler, with murder and tamper/fabricate evidence with intent to impair corpse. Whitney-Polk was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $2,500,000.
Deputies charged Braylon Blaylock, 19, of Tyler, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram. Blaylock was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies charged Demetree Jacolby Curtis, 31, of Tyler, with delivery marijuana between 50 pounds and 2,000 pounds. Curtis was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $300,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Allyson Kay Newell-Lawson, 38, of Tyler, with two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Newell-Lawson was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $400,000.
Officers charged Venancio Otero, 36, of Henderson, with aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon. Otero was in the Smith County Jail Friday and released the following day on a $85,000.
Officers charged Ileah Marie Bell, 41, of Tyler, with impersonate public servant and two counts aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Bell was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on bonds totaling $500,000.
Officers charged Dezmond Marquize Cumby, 24, of Tyler, with possession marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds. Cumby was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on a $30,000 bond.
Officers charged Rejavian Gates-Roland, 31, of Beckville, with possession marijuana less than 2 grams, two counts possession controlled substance penalty grade 2 between 4 grams and 400 grams, and unlawful carrying weapon. Gates-Roland was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday and released the same day on bonds totaling $63,000.
Officers charged Juan Alberto Landeros, Jr., 41, of Tyler, with assault family/house member impede breath/circulation. Landeros was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $125,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged James Fulkerson, 23, of Rusk, with assault fourth degree. Fulkerson was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday without bond.
Trooper charged Brashad Algene Blaylock, 17, of Tyler, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams and tamper/fabricate physical evidence. Blaylock was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on bonds totaling $500,000.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Michael Ray Gilmore, 60, of Lindale, with arson, two counts assault public servant, and resist arrest search or transport. Gilmore was in the Smith County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $60,000.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Cody Lane Mundie, 26, of Dallas, with manufacture delivery controlled substance penalty grade 2 for 2-A between 4 grams and 400 grams. Mundie was in the Smith County Jail on Monday on a $300,000 bond.