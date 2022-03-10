SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Jeremy Quinn Cunningham, 23, of Grand Saline, on charges of burglary of a habitation, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. Cunningham remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $151,941.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Timothy Norman, 20, of Commerce, on a warrant out of Jackson County on aggravated sexual assault of a child. Norman remained Thursday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Wednesday arrested Lagunza Pierre Tibbs, 41, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Tibbs remained Thursday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Charlie Carr, 40, of Plano, on a charge of sexual assault. Carr was also released Tuesday from Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Belen Leguizamo, 34, of Tyler, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury. Leguizamo remained Thursday in Smith County Jail without bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Wednesday arrested Levi Bullen, 34, of Tyler, on a charge of assault family/household member impede breath/circulation. Bullen remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Wednesday arrested Dettrick Martin, 22, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated robbery. Martin remained Thursday in Smith County Jail without bond.
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE
Marshals on Tuesday arrested Santos Gabino-Solis, 37, of Tyler, on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children. Gabino-Solis remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $400,000 bond.