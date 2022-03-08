SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Friday arrested Allen Ross Tuttle, 27, of San Antonio, on two counts of indecency with a child exposes. Tuttle remained Tuesday the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $50,000.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Denys Velasquez, 27, of Tyler, on charges of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent bodily injury, assault causes bodily injury family member and on an immigration detainer. Velasquez remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
Deputies charged Solanda Yvonne Williams, 39, of Tyler, with aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon. Williams was booked Tuesday into Smith County Jail and released the same day on a $2,500 bond.
Deputies on Tuesday arrested Robert Euel Baldridge, 52, of Troup, on a charge of sexual abuse of a child continuous, victim under 14. Baldridge remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Tearria Terri Britt, 21, of Amarillo, on charges of assault causing bodily injury and deadly conduct discharge firearm. Britt remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $35,000.
Deputies on Friday arrested Milton Devonte Crawford, 26, of Tyler, on charges of driving with license invoked with previous conviction, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, display fictitious license plate and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Crawford remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $905,000.
Deputies on Monday arrested Jessica Renee Fowler, 35, of Tyler, on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent bodily injury. Fowler was released Monday from Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Lakendrick Scott Wayne Hunter-Walker, 26, of Cedar Hill, on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm, theft of firearm, fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, obstruction or retaliation and assault family/household member impede breath/circulation. Hunter-Walker remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $72,500.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Monday arrested Andrew Kalipa Bailey, 39, of Tyler, on charges of indecent exposure and public intoxication. Bailey was released Monday from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1,000.
Officers on Monday arrested Gabriel Guevara, 34, of Tyler, on a charge of terroristic threat against a public servant. Guevara remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Officers on Sunday arrested Anya Jackson, 37, of Tyler, on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Jackson remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Officers on Monday arrested Quintraivous Jackson, 20, of Tyler, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jackson remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000.
SMITH COUNTY
ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Friday arrested Dakedrick Kadeem Barrett, 21, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Barrett remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Officers on Monday arrested Judith Clydean Casteneda, 33, of Tyler, on a charge of assault peace officer/judge. Casteneda remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
BULLARD POLICE
DEPARTMENT
Officers on Monday arrested Jose Mora, 29, of Tyler, on a charge of forgery financial instrument between $150,000 and $300,000 enhanced. Mora was released Tuesday from Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Friday arrested Janie Nicole Edwards, 26, of Waskom, on four counts of assault by drive-by shooting and a charge of aggravated criminal property damage. Edwards remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail without bond.