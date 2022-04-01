SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Friday arrested Phillip Clark Douglas, IV, 23, of Lakeway, Alabama, on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance penalty, possession of meth with intent to sell manufacture or deliver and drug equipment possession and/or use. Douglas was in the Smith County Jail Friday on bonds totaling $82,500.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Ashanta Monquo Parker, 43, of Tyler, on a charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Parker was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Kevon Dwayne Thompson, 21, of Larue, on a charge of sexual assault of a child. Thompson remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Deputies on Thursday arrested Yashmin Tirone Williams-Walker, 25, of Tyler, on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and deadly conduct. Williams-Walker was released the same day from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $5,500.
Deputies on Friday arrested Luke Kersey, 20, of Bullard, on a charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Kersey was in Smith County Jail Friday on a $1,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Friday arrested Joel Cornelio, 29, of Tyler, on a charge of driving while intoxicated second. Cornelio was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Officers on Thursday arrested Penny Renae Gilmore, 53, of Tyler, on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Gilmore remained Friday in Smith County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Thursday arrested Brianna Lizeth Davilla, 19, of Katy, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Davilla was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
Officers on Thursday arrested Sac V Le, 50, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family member. Le remained Friday in Smith County Jail without bond.