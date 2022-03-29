SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Friday arrested Joshua Edward Bowman, 36, of Tyler, on a charge of assault of a family/household member impede breath/circulation. Bowman was released Monday from Smith County Jail to another agency.
Deputies on Friday arrested Cody William Cobb, 30, of Gun Barrel City, on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Cobb remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Brecken Godbey, 30, of Tyler, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with previous conviction. Godbey was released Friday from Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Javier Moreno, 39, of Tyler, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Moreno was released Saturday from Smith County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Deputies on Sunday arrested Joe David Adams, 50, of Mineola, on five counts of possession of a dangerous drug, three counts of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Adams was released Monday from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $168,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Friday arrested Dennis Aaron Newman, 23, of Tyler, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Newman was released Sunday from Smith County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
Officers on Monday arrested Shakeshya Que Yia Sewell, 30, of Tyler, on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of no driver’s license. Sewell was released Monday from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $15,481.
Officers on Friday arrested Tyler Smith, 26, of Tyler, on charges of criminal trespass and burglary of a habitation. Smith was released the same day from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $61,000.
Officers on Friday arrested Kendall Ward Thomas, 21, of Tyler, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest or detention with previous conviction and possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana. Thomas remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $115,000.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Monday arrested Tony Curtis Liggens, 64, of Tyler, on a warrant out of Wood County of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Liggens remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
TEXAS PARKS AND WILDLIFE
Game wardens on Saturday arrested Theodore Parker, 54, of Tyler, on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Parker remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $90,500.