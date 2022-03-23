SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Friday arrested Christian Rashun Collins, 33, of Tyler, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity theft. Collins remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Dalton Wayne Keese, III, 41, of Bullard, on charges of failure to identify as a fugitive intent give false information and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Keese remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $351,000.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Sunday arrested Ricardo Nunez Galaz, 46, of Tyler, with theft of service between $30,000 and $150,000. Galaz was released from Smith County Jail on Monday to another agency.
Officers on Friday arrested Ronnie Gordon, 41, of Gladewater, on a charge of assault family/household member with a previous conviction. Gordon remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail without bond.
Officers on Saturday arrested Jayla Marie Jeffery, 41, of Tyler, on a parole violation and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jeffery remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $300,000.
Officers on Monday arrested Keith Elvin Johnson, 51, of Tyler, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Johnson remained Wednesday in Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
LINDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Saturday arrested Shaketha Nacole Lynch, 44, of Lindale, with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Lynch was released Saturday from Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
BULLARD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Saturday arrested Ashleigh Marie McLaughlin, 23, of Irving, on two counts of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 4 grams and 400 grams, possession of less than 20 AU ofa controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. McLaughlin was released Tuesday from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $49,000.
Officers on Saturday arrested Austin Matthew Bounds, 21, of Bullard on two counts of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 20 AU of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Bounds was released Saturday from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $85,000.
WHITEHOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Sunday arrested David Salas, Jr., 19, of Whitehouse, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Salas was released Monday from Smith County Jail on a $5,000 bond.